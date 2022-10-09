Festive Season Special: A Look At Delectable Recipes To Boost The Spirits

Our country India is diverse in culture and festivities. Now that Dusshera has culminated the 9-day extravaganza, Navratri, Hindu devotees are gearing up to welcome the festivities of Diwali. The festive season in India is incomplete without inviting your close ones over and enjoying the taste of mouth-watering delicacies. And, we have got you covered. To help you make your festivities unforgettable, here are the three delectable dishes along with recipes that we have specially curated for you.

Phirni

Soak washed rice for 30 minutes and then grind it into fragments. Take handi and heat milk on low flame. Also, add sugar. Infuse it with green cardamom powder and cooked rice. Then add saffron and mix well. Pour phirni into a serving bowl and garnish it with chopped almonds and pistachio. Top it off with gooseberries and serve it cold.

Dahi Bhalle Made with Kuttu Flour

Take finely grated boiled potatoes in a bowl. Add chillies, grated ginger and kuttu ka atta. Mix it well. Oil your palm and make small balls with the mixture. Fry the balls till it becomes golden brown. Once all the Vadas are fried, prepare curd. Add salt to the curd and beat it well. After the curd obtains a smooth texture, infuse it with salt, red chilli powder and cumin powder. Then mix it well. Dip the Vadas in it and sprinkle some red chilli powder and cumin powder. Before serving, garnish it with green coriander.

Paneer Kundan Kaliyan

Slice cottage cheese and marinate them with turmeric and chilli powder. Then shallow fry them. Take a pan and heat the oil in it. Add red chillis, coriander seeds, cloves and cardamoms into the pan and sauté till its colour changes. Add chopped onions into it and when they become translucent, infuse chopped tomatoes and dried rose petals. Sauté the mixture. Add yogurt and garam masala. Whisk it on low flame to avoid yoghurt from getting curdled. Add the shallow fried cottage cheese into it and season it with salt. Garnish it with coriander leaves while serving.

