Festive Special: Budget-Friendly Designer Outfits That Will Be Light On Your Pocket

Navrati, Durga Puja, Dussehra and the upcoming Diwali festival, seems like we have our hands full with festivities. Apart from the joy and happiness the festivities bring along with it, it also brings a lot of shopping for festive wear with it. With Bollywood celebrities and fashion influencers flaunting exquisite designer wear for every occasion, one tends to get FOMO, right?

However, every shopping spree is exhausting on the pocket and if you are someone who yearns to own your favourite designer wear, but at a cost-effective price, well, then look no further. E-commerce websites such as Amazon Fashions, Inya, Global Desi and Iste are among the few that are catering to a wider audience on a budget. With ensembles under 5000 rupees, there’s an array of designer wear you can choose from.

Renowned fashion designers such as Narendra Kumar, Payal Singhal, Ridhi Mehra, Ashish N Soni to name a few have collaborated with ecommerce sites. There are also fashion houses such as House of Anita Dongre who have launched cost effective fashion brands such as Global Desi and Itse to cater to a larger audience.

Advertisement

SETTING TRENDS

After a successful response to their previous collection launches, Amazon Fashions in association with DBS Lifestyle LLP, unveiled RIVER Season 3, a premium multi-designer luxury brand in India, featuring premium collections designed by Narendra Kumar and Rajdeep Ranawat. While Narendra’s collection focuses on contemporary fashion which is based on 4 stories: Floral, Arabesque, Graphic, Paisley and Geometric, Rajdeep Ranawat draws inspiration from the tribal henna motifs, nomadic influences, bandhani and frescos from the havelis of Rajasthan.

Advertisement

“The positive response received during the first two seasons from customers across India, including tier 2 and 3 cities and towns for the season 1 and 2 collections has encouraged us to introduce RIVER Season 3. The collection focuses on prints that are a strong trend for the festive season and in alignment with the current market trends focusing more on festive collections and everyday wear for women," says Saurabh Srivastava, director and head, Amazon Fashion India.

Narendra Kumar, who is also the creative head at Amazon Fashion adds, “With River our objective is to provide designer-wear that is in sync with the latest design and trends. River Season 3 features craftsmanship of designer wear in a premium price range to cater to women across the country. The collection has been developed to ensure a broad spectrum of offerings according to the Indian weather and festivities."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

AFFORDABLE LUXURY

Indya’s design philosophy revolves around the contemporary global woman who wants her wardrobe to not only be stylish but also affordable, functional, and effortless. Speaking about the collaboration, Ridhi Mehra shares, “Collaborations are equal parts opportunity and challenges. They serve as a stimulus to me. I’m super stoked that in this collaboration with Indya we have been able expand our horizon and successfully introduce a fun, festive, and affordable range without modifying the Ridhi Mehra design DNA. I absolutely enjoyed the process of putting this collection together and am happy that we could bring something refreshing and powerful for our customers."

Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik, Co-founders, Indya add, “The very foundation of brand Indya is to democratize fashion and introduce our audience to products and designers that they may not have access to otherwise. With this new collaboration, we’ve been able to beautifully translate Ridhi’s aesthetic onto Indya’s designs, and at a never-before price point. Bright, stylized and very versatile, the collection is a celebratory line in the truest sense. It’s perfect for every fashion- forward girl who is looking for an effortlessly stylish look for the festivities."

FOR THE MODERN INDIAN WOMAN

Inspired by modern Indian design, Itse was born to empower women with effortless elegance, so they can be comfortable in their own skin. Speaking about the brand, Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO, House of Anita Dongre, says, “Itse is an all-inclusive womenswear brand that is all about accessible fashion and is inspired by modern India. A style statement with fashion, function and ﬁt, deﬁned by effortless elegance."

Similarly, Global Desi is the fashion destination for the modern woman who is always on the lookout for exquisitely crafted attires. The brand believes that today, modern fashion is all about the beautiful amalgamation of diverse styles and cultures, hence striving to integrate diverse varieties through vibrant prints & colours that are trendy.

Also Read: Navratri 2022: Looking Great Is Intimately Tied to Mental Health And Here’s How Decking Up for Festivities May Help

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here