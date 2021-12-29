Few Skincare Treatments That is Expected to Dominate in 2022

If you are looking forward to taking extra care of your skin in the upcoming year, you should be well aware of the best products and treatments available in the market. When it comes to picking a product or a treatment for your face, people are very cautious and they want to go with a brand that has a good reputation in the market and has garnered good reviews. Though there are several skin care treatments available, people should look for the one which is most suitable for their skin and their bank balance. Dr Kiran Sethi Lohia, Integrative Aesthetic and Skin Specialist, who hails from New Delhi in a chat with ETimes, shared some trends that are likely to dominate the beauty industry in 2022.

>Stem cells: Stem cells are new to the game, they are added post laser or through micro-needling or even injecting for anti-ageing. In case you have suffered an injury on the face, they are known for wound healing too. Stem cells promote cell turnover, and they also increase collagen production.

>Patch-based skincare: We get patches to apply on zits to make them smaller, and soon you will be able to buy and apply patches with tiny microneedles.

>Skin boosters: Skin boosters that use injections to hydrate the skin deeply will definitely become a big trend in 2020. As we get older our skin becomes weaker letting out hydration, hence it is difficult to stay hydrated by just drinking water and good skincare. These skin boosters keep our skin supple, elastic, moist, and also prevents aging!

>Sculpsure: Sculpsure is the new treatment to lose fat in 2020. The side effect free Sculpsure is approved by the US FDA. It takes 25 minutes per area.

