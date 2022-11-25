Fighting Acne? Prevent Clogging Of Pores With These Tips

Your skin has tiny openings called pores through which glands discharge sweat and oil. They may get clogged when dead skin cells, oil, makeup residue, bacteria, pollutants, or dirt accumulate. Clogged pores lead to acne, blackheads and whiteheads. Let’s take a look at the causes of clogged pores and how to prevent the clogging of the skin.

What causes clogged pores?

Pores can become clogged due to a build-up of dead skin cells, oil, or dirt. Here are a few causes for clogged pores, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Dry skin or skin that produces extra skin cells

Cleansers, lotions, and cosmetics for the face

Medications that alter the amount of oil produced by your glands

Oily skin can be caused by your age, hormones, or genetics

Certain foods, for example, do not directly cause clogged pores but can aggravate them

Clothing, backpacks, helmets, and other items that rub against your skin

Humid conditions

Pollution

Anxiety and stress

Excessive washing or scrubbing of your skin.

Tips to prevent clogging of pores

Cleanse

Daily cleansing is one of the most effective ways to keep pores clean. Dirt, dust, and dead skin cells become trapped in your pores. Use gel-based cleansers to remove oil and dirt from your pores every day and night. This can make a significant difference in the appearance and feel of your skin.

2. Exfoliate

It’s also a good idea to exfoliate your skin twice a week. Just be careful not to exfoliate the skin too much. Use a gentle exfoliator that contains key ingredients such as Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, and retinoids to help reduce sebum.

3. Moisturize

Moisturizing your skin on a daily basis is essential for all skin types, including oily skin, but it is especially important for dry, sensitive skin. Use a moisturiser that contains hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

4. Clay mask

Clay masks are another secret weapon for minimising pores because they unclog pores quickly by wicking out all the oil. Exfoliate with a clay mask once or twice a week on alternate days.

5. Increase the elasticity of your skin

The best way to dissolve dead cells and absorb oil is to tighten your skin and increase its elasticity. Include vitamin C and retinoids in your skincare regimen. Use lactic acid and glycolic acid-containing products.

6. Wear sunscreen

Always use sunscreen to shield your skin from damaging UV radiation. Use chemical or physical filters that are sweat- and water-resistant and have an SPF of 30.

Other methods to avoid clogged pores include not touching the face with unwashed hands, not using oil on the face, keeping the skin clean and moisturised, and indulging in periodic chemical peels. As pores are created by the body naturally, they cannot be entirely removed. Skincare regimens that are well-planned can keep your pores free of debris, oil, and other pollutants.

