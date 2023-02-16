Kokum is a tropical fruit, which is used both as a spice and as medicine. A tiny round-shaped dark purple fruit is acidic in taste and also has a slightly sweet and pungent taste. It is a great alternative to tamarind. Kokum fruits are produced in summer, their kernels are dried and are used as a condiment (spice) in various traditional vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. It not only adds flavour to the food but also provides nutrition.

Kokum has numerous health benefits. Its intake increases appetite, restrains phlegm, vata and also helps prevent throat pain, constipation and piles. It is considered a medicinal superfood in Ayurveda. Kokum has the power to keep away vata and kapha dosha. Drinking fresh kokum juice provides coolness to the body.

Advertisement

Kokum increases appetite, reduces vata-kapha

Kokum has numerous nutrients. A 100 gram kokum contains 60 calories, 14.3 grams of carbohydrates, 1.8 grams of dietary fibre, 0.5 grams of protein and other nutrients. Antioxidants, vitamins and minerals are found in plenty in kokum which provides effective benefits to the body.

According to the well-known Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna, “It has been said in Ayurveda that kokum is an appetite enhancer, a cough reducer and removes vata dosha. Kokum contains antioxidants, which cure constipation, piles, stomach-related problems, sore throat and pain. Its consumption is beneficial for lowering heart diseases. It also can heal wounds."

According to a renowned dietician and Yogacharya Rama Gupta, “Kokum has anti-diarrheal properties, due to which consuming it can help in the treatment of diarrhoea It has both antifungal and antioxidant properties, which greatly benefit the body. Kokum also contains HydroxyCitric Acid (skin improver). Consuming kokum not only maintains the glow of the skin but also helps to reduce weight and prevents bad cholesterol. It is good for digestion and prevents acidity, calms the inflammation in the stomach."

Kokum has also been considered curative in Ayurveda. It can bring relief to any allergies, wounds, swelling, cracks, cuts and even burns. It also controls borderline diabetes. Consuming kokum fruit juice or sharbat is considered to be the best natural source to prevent dehydration and proneness to heat stroke in summer.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here