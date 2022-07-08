Film industries plays important role in economy globally by contributing trillions of dollars: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

At a recently concluded event, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that films are an important pacesetter for society and they should have a local approach to reach out to local audiences easily. He also added that cinema plays an important role in the country’s economic growth.

The minister was inaugurating the fifth Global Film Tourism Conclave (GFTC) in Mumbai. The theme for the Fifth GFTC was ‘Unleashing the Power of Cinematic Tourism’ in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Naqvi during his inaugural address said that Indian and Foreign films have played a significant role in giving a meaningful message against the menace of terrorism, violence, and radicalism. “Today, there is a need for such films which can not only entertain but also give effective message to the society. The torrent of films can hit hard on terrorism," he added.

The minister also pointed out the significance of film industries and their contribution to economies across the world. He said that the film industries of many countries are playing an important role in the economy of their countries by contributing trillions of dollars. He added that the worldwide box office earning of the Indian film industry is around 48 thousand crore rupees.

“We have to make the Indian film industry, the first choice of the masses by cutting across the classes. Only then, the identity and pride of the Indian film industry will get worldwide recognition," stated Naqvi.

Naqvi also appreciated the contribution of the country’s directors, producers, writers, actors, and technicians whose efforts have taken the pride of Indian films to international markets.

Secretary of Tourism Ministry, Arvind Singh also said that globally, tourism is expected to see a boom after March 2023.

CEO, Central Board of Film Certification and Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation, Ravinder Bhakar spoke about the several initiatives taken by the Ministry of I&B to promote and support India as a film destination.

Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Anees Bazmeee, Rahul Ravel and others were felicitated during the conclave. Snippets from the films like Pad Man, Newton, Mohenjo Daro, Luka Chuppi, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which promote tourist destinations in India, were shown during the event.

