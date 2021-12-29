Find Yourself Losing Your Mask Often? Try These Quick Hacks by Sameera Reddy

Wearing a face mask is non-negotiable, especially in public places. But as face masks become the new normal, you may be on the lookout to make them more comfortable to wear. It is equally essential to wear your face mask correctly to ensure safety. Since the outbreak of the virus, many innovative solutions have been introduced to address mask-wearing problems. It was just a matter of time before a fashionable and practical way was discovered to secure face masks around your necks with chains, lanyards and holders.

But has it happened to you that you don’t want to tuck your mask into your pocket or hold it in your hand? Losing them at inopportune moments can make your day so much more stressful. But looks like Sameera Reddy has come up with some amazing tips that can clearly save your day. She swears by these hacks to keep her masks safe. You can thank her later for generously sharing the hacks that you may have been waiting for forever.

On Instagram, she revealed, in a video, how she never loses her mask. “Mask+HairTie+HairBand" followed by the hashtag “messymama," she captioned her post. Check it out below:

>As a hair tie: Sameera demonstrates how to tie your hair with a mask as she happily smiles for the camera.

>As a hairband: If any of you carry hairbangs like Sameera, this one is much more fun. Sameera uses her mask as a hairband. Voila! No more hair falling over the forehead or the eyes.

>As a mask: Of course, this is a must. Sameera shows the appropriate way in which one must wear a mask: Cover the mouth and nose entirely with no gaps at the edges.

Do you also use any creative hacks of your own to not lose a mask?

