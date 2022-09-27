Finland At Glance: Of Sauna, Santa And A Mesmerising Phenomenon, The Northern Lights

A mainstream trip to Europe usually includes France, Italy, Switzerland, and The United Kingdom, thanks to their diverse and most photographed views, iconic buildings, rich cultures, and classic cuisines. But if you are looking to experience some of the world’s most breathtaking and mesmerising Arctic landscapes and wilderness areas in comfort or even luxury, you must visit Finland.

Finland is a unique country that is combined with easy access to nature and has some great cities like Helsinki laced with various monumental landmarks, and Rovaniemi which not only provides the perfect setting for both exploring and relaxing but also offers the possible sightings of a mesmerising phenomenon, The Northern Lights. If you are planning to directly travel to the Nordic country from India, then you can opt for Finnair. Finnair, which launched service to New Delhi in 2006, has recently started direct flight between Mumbai and Helsinki that operates thrice a week. It takes about 8-8.5 hours to fly from India to Helsinki.

Holidaymakers can enjoy immersive and thrilling leisure activities within close proximity to Helsinki city centre, which is approximately 20-25 minutes away from the Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. In downtown Helsinki, you can walk from a scenic forest to the seashore in a few minutes. If you are not a fan of walking, do not worry! You can simply hop on an e-scooter or a bicycle at a nominal price of 4 euros. You can also take a tram or a bus to get an essence of the city. From World Heritage Site, to one of the best Saunas around the world, to popular shopping places, and majestic hiking trails and more, there’s much to experience in 48 hours in Helsinki.

For some rest and relaxation, downtown Helsinki has an incredible diversity of hospitality options. However, if you are looking for a memorable stay, then Hotel Kamp is the place for you. Located in an exclusive part of Helsinki, Hotel Kamp is one of the most prestigious and renowned hotels in the Finnish capital. With its immaculate interior design, central location and excellent service, this hotel is the epitome of Finnish luxury.

On the other hand, Rovaniemi, situated right on the Arctic Circle, is the go-to place if you want to see the aurora borealis, enjoy the husky and reindeer rides and meet Santa Claus. Moreover, Finnair is the official airline of Santa Claus. So if you are planning to visit Santa at his official North Pole residence in Santa Claus Village, you can book yourself on a Finnair flight. However, there are no direct flights from India to Rovaniemi but you will get a connecting flight at Helsinki. The Finnair direct flight from Helsinki to Rovaniemi takes approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. On this route, you can fly in Economy only.

How to Get to Finland from India

Finnair, the national airline of Finland, flies directly from New Delhi and Mumbai to Helsinki. The best part about travelling with Finnair from India to Helsinki is that you are hosted by an all-Indian crew, which makes your journey a lot easier and comfortable as there’s no language barrier. If you travel in a business class, most of the seats have direct aisle access. The seats are very well designed and convert into a fully flat bed. It also has various storage options. There’s plenty of legroom and seat controls are easy to use. Soon after takeoff, a drink of your choice is served alongside an appetizer. In the main course, you also get an option to try local Finnish food. But having said that, its blueberry dessert is definitely the highlight of the menu. Apart from this, snacks are available throughout the flight. The entertainment system on the airline’s Airbus A330 is decent and offers a good combination of old and modern classics. All onboard amenities include a pair of slippers, blanket, pillow and a well-stocked travel kit which comes in a designer pouch from the shelves of Marimekko.

Sightseeing, Trails And Hikes in Helsinki

Starting at the Senate Square surrounded by four iconic buildings- Helsinki Cathedral, the University of Helsinki, the National Library of Finland and Government Palace, walk through the Helsinki Central Railway Station, seeing one of the most striking landmarks of the Finnish capital. Later, continue along the way to explore Helsinki Central Library Oodi, which is an urban public space that is open to all. Whether you want to play games with your friends or record a music album for your band, you can do it all here for free. Adventure-seekers and nature lovers can go on a trail or hike in Helsinki Central Park, which is in fact a forest at the heart of the capital. The park is home to meadows and playgrounds and offers a relaxing cycle commute for many. The scenery is so beautiful and picturesque that it doesn’t feel like you are even in a city. During winters with plenty of snow, part of the route may be groomed cross-country ski trails.

Experience Best Finnish Sauna

Sauna is a living institution in Finland. There are more than 3 million saunas for 5.5 million people in Finland. Sauna is an expression of lifestyle in a Finnish family. Over the years, public saunas have become very popular in Finland. In Helsinki, there are several public saunas for groups or for individual bookings. In Suomenlinna fortress, the sauna of the Naval Academy is probably the biggest in the world. It is heated with wood and can take 200 bathers at the same time. Another most popular public sauna in Helsinki is Loyly. The building itself is one of Helsinki’s most beautiful wooden landmarks overseeing the Baltic sea. It offers a combination of sauna and a luxury dinning at a high-end restaurant.

Under the Northern Lights

Rovaniemi must be on your bucket list if you are longing to see the magic sight of the Northern Lights. You can make a booking at Apukka, a wilderness resort in Rovaniemi, Lapland, which is only a 10-minute drive from Santa Claus Village. Its location in the middle of the Arctic nature between two lakes makes it the perfect spot for hunting the Northern Lights. The resort also provides the Northern Lights tour by boat which maximises the chances to vividly capture the magical and undulating green waves in the sky. The tour is filled with excitement and frenzy. Guests from as far as Singapore and China make the journey just to be mesmerised by the elusive Aurora Borealis that fills the skies of Arctic nights.

Taste of Finland

When it comes to exquisite and acclaimed dining experiences, Finland is virtually short of none. When in Helsinki, you should definitely try Passio, which is about passion for Nordic kitchen. If you want to try the traditional Scandinavian cuisine, then this restaurant is worth visiting. It even has a variety of options for vegans. It offers three and five course surprise menus for dinner. If you are a hot chocolate lover or have a sweet tooth, then you must visit Fazer bakery which is right opposite to Hotel Kamp in Helsinki and don’t forget to buy Karl Fazer chocolates for your family and friends from here. Another restaurant that offers a top-class food experience in the middle of the most beautiful area of Helsinki is Little Finlandia. Moreover, if you are planning to visit Lapland then a dinner at Sky Kitchen & View is a must. For years this has been known as one of the best restaurants in Finland. You must try its smoke celeriac soup with apples and crispy celeriac and Lappish delicacies made from local ingredients.

Santa Claus Village

Santa Claus Village is the most popular tourist spot in Rovaniemi, Lapland. It’s a perfect place for your Christmas European getaway. Yes, it gets a little expensive in December but if you plan out your trip well in advance, you can easily have a good time for a good price. The most amazing thing about visiting the Santa’s hometown in Rovaniemi is that you can cross the Arctic Circle here literally. Apart from this, you can order a Santa Claus letter from Santa Claus’ Main Post Office for your near and dear ones. This letter is sent by Santa Claus himself before Christmas. There’s also a reindeer village where you can actually take reindeer sleigh rides. There are lots of little gift shops in the Santa Claus Village. Last but not the least, you get to meet the real Santa Claus here. Interestingly, you will also spot a photo of late former President Pranab Mukherjee posing with Santa Claus on Santa’s wall of fame. Calling this place magical would be an understatement because it’s so much more than that.

Tourists can design their itinerary with a host of adrenaline-filled adventures by visiting visitfinland.com.

