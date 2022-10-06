First Aid Advice: How To Bandage A Wound? Types Of Bandages Available

Bandages are a must in a first-aid box. They are a go-to whenever you encounter an injury. Wounds like cuts, animal bites, fractures, sprains, and strains heal better when bandaged. Wondering why? They reduce swelling, secure dressings, control bleeding, restrict movement, and provide support to the muscles, bones, and joints. But did you know, bandages are designed for injuries? A report by St. John Ambulance highlights the use of three different types of bandages – roller, tubular, and triangular bandages.

Roller bandages

The roller bandages are used to support injured limbs, limit swelling, hold a dressing in place and put subtle pressure on the wounds.

Tubular Bandages

These are used to support injured joints and hold dressings on fingers or toes. The Tubular bandages have two variations, gauze and elasticated. The gauze tubular bandage secures dressings on toes and fingers. It is applied to the injury with a special applicator. Meanwhile, the elasticated tubular bandages support injured joints like the elbow or knee.

Triangular Bandages

Triangular bandages can be used as slings to support wrist, arm or shoulder injuries. You also have the option to fold and use them in case of larger wounds.

Take a look at the steps to properly apply bandages to an injured person:

Step 1: Reassure the injured and explain what you’re doing.

Step 2: Help them sit comfortably and support the limb or injured part of the body before applying the bandage.

Step 3: Start bandaging from the front and injured side. Make sure you apply the bandage firmly but don’t make it too tight or it will end up restricting blood circulation to the injured area. Leave fingers and toes exposed to help check the circulation.

Step 4: Use spiral turns while wrapping the bandage around the limb. Work from the inside to the outside of the limb. Use pins or tape to fasten roller bandages or tuck them securely.

Step 5: Use a reef knot to tie a triangular bandage.

Step 6: Check for circulation after tying a bandage. How? Press the injured person’s toe or finger for five seconds until it goes pale. Now, if the colour doesn’t come back after two seconds, the bandage is too tight, hence, you should change it. Do this every 10 minutes to ensure that you haven’t stopped the blood circulation in the affected area.

