First Period: How Long It Lasts, Early Signs & Self Care Tips

Before starting her first menstrual cycle, Dr. Rubina Shanawaz Z, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Uro Gynecology, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore, discusses everything a girl needs to know.

When can I expect my first period?

The average age for the first period is between 10 and 12 years. You can expect the first period to start earlier if your body mass index is more than average or later if you are underweight, undergoing stress or having hormonal imbalance.

Advertisement

The first signs of puberty are breast growth followed by growth of underarm and pubic hair increase in height and change of body shape. Approximately 2 years after the first signs of puberty, you can expect your first period to start. This can range between 6 months to 3 years.

Inspite of appearance of other signs of puberty, if bleeding does not start by the age of 15,please consult your gynecologist who will need to examine you and will then ask for relevant investigations which might include Ultrasound and blood hormone assays.

What are the early signs?

Apart from the growth of breasts,pubic and underarm hair with growth spurt which happen over a span of 2-3 years,the immediate preceding signs mostly include (but not always a dictum)

Increased watery vaginal discharge

lower abdominal cramps

acne

abdominal bloating

extreme mood swings

What colour will my first period be?

The colour can vary from dark brown to bright red to dark red. How much can I expect to bleed?

The nature of the first period can vary from mild spotting to slightly heavier flow with small clots. How long will my first period last?

For some girls,the first period might only be spotting for a couple of days.For others,it can last for a week.The average duration of a period is between 2-7 days.

or the first 3 years after the period starts,the number of days of flow as well as the gap between two periods can fluctuate,occuring once in 2-3 months or even longer.

Consult your gynecologist if:

There is continuous bleeding for more than 7 days

The gap between two periods is less than 20 days

You feel dizzy/tired

You experience unbearable pain during periods

Delayed periods with more than a 45-60 day gap even after 2-3 years from the first period.

Advertisement

Self care tips:

For the first period:

When you notice blood after using the toilet or if your clothes gets stained,try to get any absorbent material like tissue paper and place it on your panty as a temporary measure.Inform your trusted adult ,who will then further guide you.

Based on personal preferences,the choice of menstrual hygiene products range from period underwear to sanitary napkin to tampon to menstrual cup.Educate yourself about the pros and cons of each ,and experiment with a couple of options , which will then help you choose the right choice based on your lifestyle.

Advertisement

Cramps:

Use a hot water bag on the lower abdomen

Drink warm fluids

Use over the counter pain killers like Paracetamol or Mefenemic acid to relieve your pain.

Keep yourself physically active

Menstrual hygiene:

Change your pad every 3-4 hours even if not fully soaked /empty your menstrual cup every 6-8 hours without fail. Be prepared for leaks initially and have extra sanitary products of choice with you. Wash the pubic area only externally and do not attempt to douche(clean the inside if the vagina).Douching can lead to vaginal infections due to change in the ph value of the vaginal fluids. Track your periods in a journal/on an app to identify any irregularity. Remember that pregnancy is a possibility and be aware of your reproductive health.

The first period ,like all first experiences in life, can be daunting and terrifying, but as you settle down, armed with the right information, you will understand your body the best!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here