Fish to Spinach, 10 Food Items For Healthy Hair Growth

Who doesn’t want thick and shiny hair? But in today’s time, hair problems are increasing due to bad lifestyle, pollution, and wrong eating habits. A large number of people are facing the problem of hair fall, and dandruff.

So to deal with these problems, taking care of proper food and drink is very important. A proper diet should be taken to avoid these kinds of hair problems. As a good diet leads to better hair growth and hair health.

Today we are going to share with you about such foods, which will make your hair grow faster and make it look shiny.

Advertisement

Fish: Fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are considered very beneficial for hair growth. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are helpful in hair growth and make it shiny and thick.

Curd: Curd must be included in the diet for hair growth. It is rich in protein, which helps blood flow to your scalp and hair growth. It also contains vitamin B5, which is considered great for hair.

Spinach: Spinach is full of amazing nutrients. It is rich in vitamin A, iron, beta carotene, folate, and vitamin C. They keep the hair moisturized and also help to reduce hair breakage.

Guava: Guava can prove to help prevent hair fall. As it contains Vitamin C which is very much beneficial for our hair.

Sweet Potato: Eating sweet potato is considered beneficial for dry and shiny hair. Sweet potatoes contain an antioxidant called beta carotene. Our body converts beta carotene into vitamin A which helps to protect the hairs against dryness.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Cinnamon: Cinnamon improves blood circulation which helps in hair growth. You can have this spice by adding it to oatmeal, toast, and coffee. This helps to bring oxygen and nutrients to our hair follicles.

Egg: We all know that eggs are considered beneficial for hair. As eggs contain a sufficient amount of vitamins, which helps overcome the problem of hair loss. You can also apply an egg hair mask to improve your hair health.

Advertisement

Dark green leafy vegetables: Dark green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of vitamins A and C. Both these vitamins are helpful in the formation of sebum, a natural hair conditioner, which moisturises our skin and scalp.

Walnuts: Walnuts are considered one of the best nuts for our hair nourishment and maintenance. As walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, biotin, vitamin E, and copper that help protect our hair against damage from the sun, they also help prevent hair loss.

Advertisement

Cottage Cheese: Apart from being low in fat, cottage cheese is also rich in calcium and protein. Including cottage cheese in the regular diet will help you get rid of your dull hair and lose some extra kilos at the same time.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here