Fitness Enthusiast Janhvi Kapoor's Trainer Shares A Video Of The Actress Working Out, Fans Are Left In Awe Of Her

Janhvi Kapoor can wholeheartedly qualify as a fitness enthusiast, from essential cardio to strength training to even dancing- she has aced it all. She likes to give her fans a sneak peek of her workout routine every once in a while, and the paparazzi always spot her heading to the gym or coming out of her pilates training session.

Recently, Janhvi’s fitness trainer Namrata Purohit took to social media to share a video of the actress working out. Namrata, who is a top-rated celebrity trainer captioned her viral post of Janhvi working out in a gorgeously blue athleisure co-ord set, as “Fitness is a journey, not a destination.. @janhvikapoor working hard."

In the video, Janhvi is seen performing an intense form of workout which seems to be a combination of pilates, strength and cardio. The constant front pulls focus completely on her abdominal region and the leg rise focus on the glutes, both glutes and abdominal fat can be extremely stubborn which is why it is of utmost importance that one pays heed to it.

Janhvi’s fans after seeing her persistence have been left in awe of her, while one commented “She is a real warrior", and another comment read “the fittest actress in Bollywood, you inspire me." Well, that is just not it, there were more comments suggesting that she should put up more such videos so that people can learn from her and get inspired by her determination to stay fit.

This was definitely not the first time that Namrata had shared a workout snippet of Janhvi. A few weeks back the trainer who is also good friends with the actress had shared another video of the two of them working out together and honestly the workout video seriously screams out ‘fun’.

