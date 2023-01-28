Fitness Freak Rashmika Mandanna Is Now The “Woman She’s Always Wanted To Become”

If you have been feeling too lazy to work out this winter, we have the perfect dose of fitness motivation for you. We are talking about Rashmika Mandanna’s latest post. The diva shared an intense workout session on Instagram and wrote that she is now the “woman she’s always wanted to become." In her workout video, she can be seen doing push-ups while balancing on workout balls. She initially failed to perform the push-up, but she tried again and eventually succeeded.

While posting the video she wrote, “I’d once upon a time look at strong women and think to myself- I wish I was like her… and today I look at these videos of myself and go like- “Damn. I am the woman I’ve always wanted to become!" It’s crazy how you can be/do/achieve anything you want to if you just focus and work for it!"

See Rashmika Mandanna’s post here:

Not only fans but her industry mates also applauded her; one of them was Kriti Sanon. She said, “Love it!"

Rashmika is seen in the video working out in an orange crop top, a black sports bra, and matching workout shorts. She begins by balancing her body on the workout medicine balls, which she fails at first, but succeeds on the second attempt. Rashmika then begins doing push-ups with both hands and feet firmly placed on the balls.

It seems like south actresses are on a fitness marathon because Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a fitness video on Instagram. Samantha, who suffers from the autoimmune disease myositis, shared a video of herself doing pull-ups in a gym. She thanked her fitness trainer in the caption of her Instagram post and revealed that she is on an autoimmune diet.

While sharing the video she wrote, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings. Thank you for the inspiration Gravity, you’ve gotten me through some tough days. Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think, Junaid Shaikh."

Take a cue from Samantha and Rashmika and keep acing your fitness routines every day.

