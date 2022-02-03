Fitness Motivation: Supermodel Kendall Jenner's Sexy Abs Have Always Turned Heads

People who have thoroughly followed Keeping Up With The Kardashians are well aware of the likes and dislikes of the star cast. Well, Kendall Jenner, despite being a supermodel and having a humongous fan following, is quite private when it comes to personal life.

But the star keeps her fans updated via her Instagram posts and live sessions. Kendall’s Instagram account, however, reveals a side to herself that invokes workout motivation and wanderlust.

On this list, there were snaps that made us go wow. Being a supermodel is not at all easy, a lot of hard work goes behind it, from the diet to rigorous workout sessions.

Kendall is a gym freak, and her toned body is a result of her dedication, hence, working out had to be one of her favourite things. In the Instagram posts, Kendall was seen wearing black tights and a tank top, which was rolled up as she flaunted her clearly defined abs. Another click that caught the attention of viewers was she enjoying Tequila 818, in the controversial dress she wore to a friend’s wedding last year. The 26-year-old flashed a mischievous smile as she drank from the Tequila 818 bottle through a straw.

