Five Ancient Temples In India That Will Take You Back In Time

Temples, apart from being architectural marvels and a place of worship, are time stamps that give visitors a glimpse into the rich history. India is a land of temples with each having an interesting story or trivia behind them. The elaborate, ornamented structures are so alluring that people from the remotest corners of the world visit the country to see them. In this article, let us take a look at five ancient temples that are situated in India, a country that is defined for its rich culture and history.

Meenakshi Temple, Tamil Nadu

Believed to be older than 2,500 years, the Meenakshi temple is a massive 14-acre large structure that has an abundance of stone-carved shrines and deities in its premise. The temple is named after Goddess Parvati, whose other name is Meenakshi, and is believed to be the spot where she got married to Lord Shiva.

Brahmaji Temple, Rajasthan

Located in Pushkar, this temple is the only one in the world dedicated to Lord Brahma. The temple’s foundation is believed to go back roughly 2000 years ago. The temple features a unique red-coloured pinnacle with a swan edifice at the top.

Sree Virupaksha Temple, Karnataka

Sree Virupaksha Temple is a UNESCO-recognised temple, located in the Hampi district of Karnataka. The temple originated way before the establishment of the Vijaynagar empire. It started off as a small shrine but went on to become a sprawling complex of worship and is one of the most sacred sanctuaries.

Kailasa Temple, Maharashtra

The Kailasa temple is considered to be one of the most shocking structural marvels since the entire temple is carved out of a single rock. The temple is a part of the Ellora Caves and is mind-boggling in terms of the architectural elements that the place fosters. The temple is more than a thousand years old.

Lingaraja Temple, Odisha

The shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and was built by King Jajati Keshari in the 10th century. The temple is the epitome of Kalinga architecture and features Redstone construction. Covering huge areas of land, the temple has 150 smaller shrines within the premises. The main structure stands at a height of 54.86 metres.

