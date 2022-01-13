Five Books Adapted for Screen That will Debut in 2022

Fiction and non-fiction books have inspired many movies over the years. From the blockbuster Harry Potter series to comedies like the Princess Diaries, books have often brought together both bibliophiles and cinema-lovers together. If you are either one of them, the year 2022 will bring you some exciting screen adaptations of riveting literature.

Let us take a look at some of them:

>Conversations With Friends

After the critically-acclaimed screen adaptation of her 2018 book Normal People, Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations With Friends will also be getting its very own series. Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson will be collaborating with the Irish author once again to bring the modern romance on screen. The 12-episode series will star debutant Alison Oliver, along with Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, and Jemima Kirke and is set to premiere in the spring.

>Eileen

American author Ottessa Moshfegh’s debut novel Eileen, which came out in 2015,will also be adapted for screen by screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson. The crime-thriller set in the early 1960s, centers on a 20-something woman working in a boys’ prison outside Boston who is pulled into a very strange crime. The movie will star Anne Hathway and Thomasin McKenzie in lead roles.

>Persuasion

The final completed novel by British author Jane Austen will be turned into a movie once again and this time, Dakota Johnson will be playing the role of Anne Elliot. The story revolves around the 27-year-old unmarried protagonist, Elliot who reconnects with Captain Frederick Wentworth, a charming and now-wealthy naval officer whose marriage proposal she turned down eight years before. The movie will be released on Netflix.

>White Noise

Academy Award nominated director Noah Baumbach will reunite with his frequent collaborators Greta Gerwig, who is also his partner, and Adam Driver, who will star in the lead roles in this adaptation of Don Delillo’s 1985 postmodern classic. The Netflix special will narrate the story of Jack Gladney, his fourth wife Babette, and their four children as they find themselves amidst an environmental disaster in a small Midwestern town.

>The Stars at Noon

The A24 production will be bringing to screen the Denis Johnson novel that is set in 1984 against the backdrop of the Nicaraguan Revolution. The story follows an English oil businessman and American journalist-turned-prostitute who become romantically connected. The movie will star Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley in lead roles.>

