Five Easy Hacks To Remove Lint From Woolen Clothes This Winter

In winters, we often see lint on warm and woollen clothes and it makes them look old and worn out. Besides, as soon as the clothes are washed in winter, round lint starts appearing on them. We try our best to remove them but they never disappear completely. You can easily try these hacks anytime and anywhere and remove the hair.

>Use the comb

If you have a thin and fine-toothed comb, you can easily remove the hair coming out of winter clothes with it. Comb the clothes in the opposite direction and slowly all the lint will disappear from your sweater, jacket or blazer.

>Use Razor

Advertisement

You can also use a razor to remove these hairs. Put the cloth on the bed and slowly cut these hairs with the help of a razor. Now, remove this hair with the help of a comb, keep in mind that you move the razor slowly.

>Use Lint Remover

You can also remove this lint with the help of lint remover. It is easily available in the market at a very economical price.

>Change the way you wash:

While washing woollen clothes, always use liquid soap. Not just that, do not rub them or their hair starts coming out and they get spoiled.

>Change your clothes at night:

If you sleep wearing warm and woollen clothes at night, it will spoil them. Remove your clothes before you go to bed.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general information. News18 does not confirm them, before implementing these contact an expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.