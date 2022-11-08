Five Easy Tips To Keep Your Furniture Healthy This Winter

Famous Turkish writer and playwright Mehmet Murat İldan is known for his quotable statements. He once said that “you cannot separate the old furniture from the memories and the memories from the old furniture!" In fact, furniture, old or new, modern or traditional, has a strong sentimental value attached to it.

Perhaps that’s why people often invest both time and money to protect and preserve their favourite chairs, sofas and beds in the winters. Here are five easy tips by Jitendra Kejriwal, Managing Director, Sonear Industries Ltd. that can help you protect your furniture’s health this season.

Go for dry cleaning

Using a wet cloth to clean your furniture is never really a good idea, especially when the temperature is low. A wet cloth can damage the shine and polish of your beloved couch, bed or sofa in the winters. So, make it a point to only use a soft, dry, or a slightly damp cloth to wipe out the dust from your furniture. A dirty wet cloth can also leave marks of water on the surface of your furniture which looks awful.

Try lemon oil

Not many people know that using lemon oil is one of the easiest and most effective ways of preventing loss of natural moisture from wooden furniture during the winters. Lemon oil not only nourishes and revives the wood, but it also provides a layer of UV protection to furniture when it is exposed to direct sunlight. So, remember to rub your table and chairs with lemon oil once a fortnight when the weather is dry and cold.

Keep it cool

Sitting close to a heater can be good for you but can be bad for your furniture during the winters. To take care of your furniture through the season, place it away from sources of heat like room heaters, heating vents and radiators. These objects can damage your furniture by causing discolouration and distorting its finish. Keeping your sofa or bed close to heating sources can literally reduce both its look and feel and life.

Don’t forget coasters

A nice and warm beverage keeps you going in the winters. However, tell yourself, your family members and friends to never keep a mug of hot tea or coffee directly on the surface of your furniture, especially if it’s made of wood. Always use a coaster. Make it a habit and practice it throughout the year, particularly during house parties and other gatherings. You must also use trivets under the hot dishes before you put them on the table.

Maintain the right temperature

One way to keep your furniture healthy when it’s cold outside is to maintain a steady temperature and humidity level indoors. A sudden and drastic change in moisture or temperature can warp or crack your furniture. People often use a humidifier machine to keep the atmospheric humidity at 30- 40% inside the room during the winters. However, remember not to keep the machine too close to your furniture.

