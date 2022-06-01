Five Everyday Essential Bags Every Girl Must Own

Imagine you are all set for the day, perfectly dressed up, with matching shoes and amazing make-up. Do you feel something is missing? Yes, the bag to match the occasion. While stepping out of your home, you need to carry a bag that holds your essentials for the day. While there are multiple types of bags available in the market, girls usually get confused about which one to carry and when. Bags not only is a necessity but ace up your look game. So, if you too are someone confused about the type of bags and when to carry which one, then we are here to help you.

Tote Bag

Tote bags are everyday essentials. They are spacious, and cool and come in various different designs. If you are going to college or have to step out for shopping, tote bags are your go to.

Sling Bag

If you don’t want to burden yourself with multiple items, and only want to carry a bag which is compact and can hold your essentials like wallet, lipstick and some other items, then you can go for the sling bags, which can be carried as cross-body bags.

Clutch

These are your perfect party bags, which level up your glam game at any party. You can carry a clutch matching your dress. They even have enough space to carry your phone and wallet, and keys which are the main things you will take to a party.

Backpack

If you are someone who loves comfort more than fashion, then backpacks are definitely your best friends. You can carry one on your back and you are good to go. They come with multiple pockets and many can even fit in your notebooks or laptops.

Bucket Bag

Flat bottom with down string closure, bucket bags are medium-sized bags which look casual as well as trendy at the same time. They can be carried with any dress and can be replaced with a regular clutch. They come in various patterns and weaves, which make them the best fit for both ethnic and modern looks.

