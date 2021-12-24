Five Expert Tips to Help You Spice Up Christmas with Your Partner

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

In today's column, Dr Jain shares some tips to spice up your sex life and make the most of Christmas holidays.

Often we are so busy with things that are going on in our everyday lives that we tend to put intimacy on the back seat. That is why to keep the fire burning, you have to find ways to get in the mood and make a conscious effort. Here is a list of things you can do during these Christmas holidays to spice up your relationship.

>1. Surprise Your Partner with a Christmas Date

Take your partner for a dinner date and then book a hotel room to spice things up. Sometimes getting out of your environment can bring the spark back in a relationship. You don’t have to travel anywhere too far. If you want to take it to the next level, add a trip with the date. Staying in a hotel, no one has to worry about the mess!

>2. Sexy Truth or Dare

Those of us who have played this game can vouch that it really spices things up. However, throw out/avoid any questions that can make your partner uncomfortable.

>3. Make Sexy Coupons

A fun way to spice things up is to make some coupons that your partner can cash-in to receive special services. These coupons have to be edgy—could be a massage or an ‘all about him/her’ night where you have to do all that your partner wants. This is a win-win for both partners.

>4. Help Your Partner

It might not sound sexy but that’s not the point. Christmas holidays can be a stressful time for your partner—taking care of children, family, friends—and they may not be in the mood for a round in the bed. Get involved. Ask what you can do to help them—clean the room, do the dishes or offer to go with them for shopping. It can lift their mood.

>5. Build the Anticipation

It’s amazing how much better sex is when you look forward to it. We have all heard the phrase sex starts in the morning. And that’s true. Paying each other attention and prioritizing each other can fulfill our emotional needs. But also showing them we really want them, miss them through the day sets up the evening for success. Whether you use cheeky little notes to tell your partner how much you miss them or play fun guessing games, build the excitement for the evening!

If you want to have good sex, spice things up, work at it. The notion that sex is purely natural and will happen with no effort is false, and it is certainly not true for relationships that last a lifetime. Having sex boosts your libido and gets more of those healthy hormones pumping through your body.

This Christmas, take a new approach to giving and receiving. Gift your partner the attention and care they deserve, trust us, you will be rewarded.

