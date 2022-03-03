Five Food Items to Keep Cholesterol in Check

Cholesterol is directly linked to heart health. The wax-like substance present in the blood vessels, called cholesterol, travels in blood streams through two lipoproteins. One is low density lipoprotein, also known as bad cholesterol and another one is high-density lipoprotein, which is referred to as good cholesterol. HDL helps in removing cholesterol from the body through the liver whereas LDL builds up fat in the blood vessels which can block them and create a pressure on the heart resulting in strokes and heart attack. Therefore, it is important to lower the level of LDL in the body and increase the value of HDL. It can be done by opting a healthy lifestyle and food habits. You should include these foods in your diet to maintain healthy cholesterol.

1. Apple

Apple is rich in dietary fibre and polyphenol. These nutrients help in controlling bad cholesterol in the body. As per experts, eating at least two apples in a day can be proven helpful in lowering down the level of LDL in blood.

2. Whole Grains

Whole grains specially, oats and barley, are said to be the best food for people with high cholesterol. They are rich in beta-glucan, which is a type of soluble fiber which helps in bringing down the cholesterol levels. They are also rich in vitamins and minerals and good for overall heart health.

3. Nuts

Nuts are a great source of unsaturated fats which helps in removing the saturated fats in the diet. Nuts are also said to be rich in soluble fiber which is suitable in maintaining good cholesterol and making the heart healthy.

4. Garlic

Whenever we talk about blood pressure, one food that always makes the list is Garlic. Garlic is really helpful for heart health. Allicin and other plant compounds present in garlic are highly effective in leveling down the LDL cholesterol.

5. Soy

Soy is rich in proteins and should be included in the low-cholesterol diet. The studies have proved that having soy in the form of tofu, soy milk and so on helps in controlling cholesterol by three to four percent.

