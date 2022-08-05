Five Important Indicators Of Heart Health

The heart is one of the most complex and delicate organs of the body. A person’s lifestyle, good or bad, directly affects the heart. For the same reason, the heart has a high number of risks associated with it.

There are several ways you can keep a check on your heart and keep it healthy. For this, you need to be cognizant of these five numbers that act as indicators of how well your heart is doing its job in the body.

Blood Pressure

Blood Pressure is one of the most referred numbers when you need to medically measure the efficiency of your heart. The blood pressure is measured in two parts. The first is the systolic pressure and the second is the diastolic pressure.

Depending on the blood pressure, a doctor can determine whether the patient has high blood pressure or lower blood pressure. The normal blood pressure reads, 120/80.

Blood Sugar Level

Blood Sugar Level signifies the amount of sugar that is infused in the blood. It is also known as blood glucose level. The number fluctuates within a day, depending on what you eat. This is the reason why you are required to not eat anything before your sugar level test.

Another factor closely associated with the blood sugar level is insulin, which is the hormone that helps your body move sugar from your blood to your cells. In case of diabetes, this insulin is reduced which bumps your sugar level. Over time, this high sugar level affects your heart and blood vessels.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index, or BMI, is calculated by factoring in your height and your weight. BMI generally puts the body on a scale, in which the unit range of 18 to 25 (roughly) is considered as healthy. Below 18 is marked as underweight and beyond 25, is overweight. If the BMI is beyond 30, then the person comes under the obese category. Obesity is one of the primary reasons for a person developing serious heart conditions.

Total Cholesterol Level

Cholesterol is a substance found in your blood and is essential for the body to digest food. Cholesterol can be categorised into two main sections. HDL is the “good" cholesterol and LDL is considered as “bad" cholesterol. Too much cholesterol in your blood can harden and narrow your blood vessels that increasing the chances of a person suffering a stroke or a heart attack.

Sleep Hours

Last but not least, is the number of hours you sleep in a day. For a healthy functioning of the body, the medical fraternity recommends that a person clock in eight hours of sleep to get the maximum benefit. Further, the efficiency of your sleep during those eight hours must be good.

