Five Korean Dramas Where Fashion Was Equally A Main Character

Korean dramas have certainly found a fanbase in India thanks to their riveting storylines and impressive ensembles of actors. However, the effect of Korean dramas extend far beyond just the entertainment value. The drama also introduces us to a whole new world of fashion and glamour embraced by Korean society. Over the years, many actors have gotten under the skin of their characters by donning some high-end fashion brands.

Let us take a look at dramas that were high on fashion:

Now We Are Breaking Up (2021)

Starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang ki-yong in lead roles, this drama is based on the life of a fashion designer. Naturally, the television series narrated the emotional storyline of a designer and a fashion photographer with some impressive clothes and fashion statements. Hye Kyo’s love for monochrome trench jackets, Fendi handbags, and watches was quite evident. Besides Hye Kyo, the supporting cast of the series also exuded high glamour in the show.

Vincenzo (2021)

Starring Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo‑been, Ok Taecyeon starrer Vincenzo was one of the most watched Korean dramas on Netflix. Besides its mafia-inspired black comedy, the costumes worn by the characters also became a matter of interest. The Italian cut suits worn on Joong-ki showed how the character had a fine taste in fashion. The hard-headed lawyer played by Yeo-been can be seen strutting in Roger Vivier heels while wearing stylish power suits and dresses from Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and Max Mara. It was not just the impressive suits worn by its characters but accessories like leather handbags, watches, and sunglasses that also show how fashion defined the show.

It’s Okay to not be Okay (2020)

This Emmy-nominated Korean drama addressed mental illness and childhood trauma in a unique manner. However, for actress Seo Yi Ji who played the role of Ko Moon-young, it was fashion that defined her character. From dressing in casual floral dress with earrings that matches her elegance to donning a shirt and dress combo from Fendi’s Pre-Fall collection, Moon-young took her fashion choices very seriously.

Crash Landing on You (2019)

Son Ye Ji and Hyun Bin-starrer drama not only gave us the real-life couple who are soon to tie knot, but some unforgettable fashion moments as well. Ye-Jin played Yon Se-Ri, who is known for her fine taste in fashion and heads “Seri’s Choice," a fashion and accessories company. To dress for the part, Ye Jin donned an array of high-end luxury brands from classic brown Miu Miu Spring Summer 2020 double-breasted coat paired with Fendi Karligraphy bag, to checked blazer and ruffle top from Chanel from Fall Winter 2019 collection.

Which of the dramas has managed to impress you with its fashion statement?

