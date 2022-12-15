Five Locales in Abu Dhabi to Visit During This Winter

Abu Dhabi, which is only a short flight from India, is home to gorgeous architecture, breathtaking beaches, historical and cultural landmarks, action-packed adventures, and upscale shopping centres. Abu Dhabi, which continues to be a vacationer’s paradise and offers the ideal fusion of traditional and modern cultures, promises families a summer filled with experiences beyond their wildest dreams.

Abu Dhabi is one of the most family-friendly travel destinations in the world and has something to offer everyone. Here is a list of the best attractions in the vibrant capital of the UAE for tourists looking for their next family trip.

Jubail Mangrove Park

The perfect place to discover, explore and learn about the native species of Abu Dhabi and spotting an array of wildlife from turtles to herons. This jewel in Abu Dhabi’s crown is home to meandering boardwalks allowing you to wander through the mangroves. This is a family friendly park enhancing importance of nature and understanding the importance of ecological function of the city’s mangroves habitat, which not only support biodiversity and protect the Abu Dhabi coastline but also help prevent climate change by sucking up carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases and trapping them in their flooded soils for millennia.

Warner Bros. World ™ Abu Dhabi

World’s biggest indoor theme park – Warner Bros™ is situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi bringing some of the best experience for the visitors. The theme park brings all the legendary cartoon character into life – meeting Batman or catching up with Superman or to wandering around with Wonder Woman, Warner Bros all within an impressive 1.65-million-square-foot theme park boasting 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, upbeat live entertainment, a range of dining options to suit all tastes, and exclusive shopping outlets.

Emirates Park Zoo

One of the most exciting educational places in the UAE which is now a home to various animal species, including an ever-growing list of attractions and fun activities such as animal feeding, animal shows, ziplining and climb and car adventures. The zoo was built on the premise that every guest will be able to appreciate nature all over again, after encountering new discoveries, unique experiences, and unforgettable memories, including interacting with its many farm and wild animals. Guests can also enjoy VIP experiences like breakfast with birds, breakfast with giraffes, lunch with a leopard, a crocodile experience and dinner with elephants.

The Empty Quarter

The magical Rub’ al Khali (Empty Quarter) offers the same serene silence that it did when Thesiger explored it with his Emirati and Omani companions in the 1940s, its fine golden and red sands shifting with the winds to form dunes hundreds of feet high and visible as far as the eye can see. Beautiful by day or starry night, this ever-changing expanse of desert boasts one of the world’s most luxurious hotels: the magnificent Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first universal museum in the Arab World, translating and fostering the spirit of openness between cultures. As one of the premier cultural institutions located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, this art-lovers’ dream displays works of historical, cultural, and sociological significance, from ancient times to the contemporary era.

