Five Makeup Looks That You Need To Try Out This Halloween

Makeup fanatics it’s that time of the year again and it is hard to keep calm, so take out your kit and let us get this party started! Halloween is a few days away and truth be told, it really is the best day to flaunt your expertise and creativity. But, all of it can be very daunting as well considering the fact that you might be wanting to look the scariest and so you have nothing to worry about because we have a list of makeup looks that you can try out this Halloween.

Skully

Advertisement

This is the quintessential skull look that does not require a lot of effort and is easy to nail. However, make sure that you have a very clean base so that the face paint can set in well. You can paint cobwebs on your earlobes just to take it up a notch.

Dead Clown

If you are willing to infuse the deadly clown look and the skeleton look then this should be your go-to makeup idea this season. The key to totally ace it lies in blending well. You need to be able to contour well too in order to enhance the look. If you are interested in putting in that extra effort then you can definitely try to paint crackling bones on your face.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

The Goth Look

Raise your hand if you are a fan of The Addams Family! The goth look is not very difficult to execute but do make sure that you are using the highlighter for a snazzy glowy finish. White paint can often break on your skin so put a double coat just to be sure.

Go Gems

Try out this look only if you have a lot of time in hand because it will take you a while to execute this really popular look. Plus, pulling the 1000 gems sticker off your face can be difficult and extremely painful thus put a lot of moisturizer when you are cleaning up and buy a proper face glue.

Scary Barbie

Your skull contours should definitely be beige for this look and do not forget to apply heaps of pink eyeshadow just so that it can reflect the inner barbie in you. Even though it is Halloween you can always be adorable, right? Extra tip, add in glitter.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here