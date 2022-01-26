5 Male Celebs Who Made Men’s Jewellery Trend

During ancient times, men used to love dressing up using exquisite jewels. It showed their aura, wealth and it was a sign of pride. However, with the changing times, the trend of men wearing jewellery was lost somewhere.

But now, it is a hot trend again. Celebrities are bringing back the trend by wearing men’s jewellery with much sass and slaying the look like a pro. Earing, lockets, chains, bands or rings, you name anything, some celebrities don’t shy from wearing any piece of jewellery. They are setting a trend for all to follow.

Let’s take a look at some of the male celebrities who are making our heads turn with their unique jewellery fashion:

Advertisement

>Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh loves experimenting with fashion and his OTT and out-of-the-box fashion choices inspire us all. He wears anything and everything without hesitating. When it comes to talking about fashion, he jumps into the frame right away. Not only clothes, but Ranveer also loves accessorising. His Instagram is proof.

>Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X made us all fall in love with him through his songs. Recently, he released his new album ‘Montero’ and everyone is loving the tracks. However, his Instagramable jewellery looks just makes us wonder what more this man can do. Let’s have a look:

Advertisement

>Jared Leto

Jared Leto loves to shimmer and glitter. His red-carpet looks are nothing less than a feast for eyes. He is setting some serious standards for everyone who loves acing up their fashion game. He rarely wears jewellery but when he does, he does it in style.

Advertisement

>Harry Styles

The English singer and songwriter Harry Styles has style in his name, so how can he shy away from styling up. He has a quirky sense of fashion and surprises everyone with his new look every now and then. He is a great fan of wearing jewellery and doing it his way.

>Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly was recently in news for his engagement with Megan fox. However, he stays in news for his fashion too. He is ahead of his time when it comes to accessorising. Proof here:

So, what do you think about men’s jewellery?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.