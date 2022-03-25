Five Must-Have Athleisure Items That You Need To Ace Fashion And Comfort

Athleisure fashion has been on the rise ever since the pandemic-induced lockdown got us spending time indoors in our comfy clothes. You no longer have to wear skin-tight jeans to look fashionable while compromising on your comfort.

Even an eco-conscious co-ord tracksuit can be a fashion statement as portrayed by supermodels like Hailey Bieber, or Kendall Jenner.

Let us take a look at some essential athleisure pieces you must have:

Tracksuits

With the revival of Y2K era fashion, how can one forget the ubiquitous couture tracksuits made of quintessential velour fabric. In 2020, Kim Kardashian and her best friend Paris Hilton brought back the 2000s nostalgia as they both modelled for SKIMS’ new range of tracksuits. You do not have to go as far as buying an exact pair of the SKIMS tracksuits, but a simple pair of these athleisure essentials will ensure both fashion and comfort.

Cycling shorts

Princess Diana conquered this style back in the 80s and 90s. A range of colourful cycling shorts will go well with a loose sweatshirt or a large t-shirt. Diana liked her cycling shorts to peek out from beneath an oversized sweater. If you are looking to recreate her look, you would need a mid-thigh length style.

Yoga pants

When not on the runway or posing for photoshoots, American model Kendall is often seen in comfy yoga pants. Unlike skin-tight jeans, the yoga pants feel like a second skin and do not make you feel uncomfortable.

Sweatshirts

With such comfy pants and shorts, one has to have an equally comfortable range of sweatshirts. Thankfully they can be bought as a co-ord set with a pair of matching track pants as well. But if you are looking for a more individualistic choice, you can go ahead and shop for cropped sweatshirts or oversized sweatshirts as per your comfort.

Tank tops

When summers arrive the sweatshirt may not be your ideal choice for street style. Go for creative tank tops with loose track pants or pair them with cycling shorts as you like.

How are you going to ace the athleisure fashion?

