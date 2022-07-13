Five Protein-rich Foods To Ease Long COVID Symptoms

The body’s immunity is vital in fighting the effects of the coronavirus. A weak immunity system results in the COVID-19 symptoms lingering in the body even after the virus has left it. Hence, it is important to have a strong immune system that can fight back the germs.

Your body needs several important nutrients, including one of the most essential ones, protein, to boost immunity. Protein helps to maintain a healthy immunity since they contain amino acids that act as a building block for the system. In this article, we will tell you five protein-rich foods that you can include in your diet to keep your guards up post-infection:

Lentils

Lentils are a rich source of plant-based protein. In addition, they offer hordes of other nutrients such as potassium, copper, and manganese. Lentils are an excellent choice for non-vegetarians and vegans alike.

Eggs

Packed with selenium and Vitamin B12, apart from easily absorbable protein, eggs are a must addition to your diet. While the egg white is a purely protein-based element, the yolk is the source of many minerals and antioxidants.

Pumpkin Seeds

Another plant-based protein source, pumpkin seeds are a great addition to your diet since they can gel with any kind of dish you make for yourself. You can eat them with salads, oatmeal, and baked goods, to name a few.

Chicken Breast

It is not only delicious but nutritious as well. Chicken breast offers you a wide array of methods when it comes to cooking it. It is a good source of zinc, selenium, vitamin B12, and of course, protein. Try eating with soups or salads or just stir fry and enjoy the meal.

Peanut

Peanuts can be eaten raw or as an ingredient in a dish. The root-cum-legumes are packed with protein. If you cannot source peanuts, you can also opt for peanut butter which gives you a similar amount of protein and is also lip-smacking.

