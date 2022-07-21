5 Signs Of Anxiety Among Children That You Just Can't Ignore

Most people, including children, these days are becoming victims of stress and anxiety due to different reasons. As children think about their studies and other things, they also get tense, and that can also lead to depression and anxiety. Among kids, anxiety can completely change their behaviour and nature.

Let’s know the symptoms of anxiety in children :

Lack Of Concentration: When a kid deals with an anxiety disorder, s/he loses concentration. They aren’t able to study or learn new things. They always worry or think excessively and fear that something is going to go wrong.

Lack of appetite: Anxiety causes hormonal changes in the body. Because of this change, the children feel a lack of appetite or even sometimes totally avoid eating. And if your kid is doing this for a long time, immediately consult a doctor.

Getting angry over small things: Anxiety is often connected with overstimulation from a stressful environment or threat, combined with the perceived inability to deal with that threat. When a kid faces all this, they are unable to express it and their emotions turn into frustration, which leads to anger.

Cry over every little thing: Children usually are not able to express their true emotions. They feel vulnerable. One way they show their inside emotions is by crying. If you notice that your child is crying over small things, don’t take it lightly. As this can be a major symptom of anxiety among kids. So try to talk to them and cheer them up.

Feel sick all the time: When the child becomes the victim of anxiety. They fell sick all the time. They don’t like to engage in any work. They feel sleepy, low energy, and sick all the time. So whenever you see this symptom consult a doctor immediately.

