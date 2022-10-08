Five Skincare Mistakes to Avoid

Weather changes require our skin to adapt to external conditions. We spend more time and money on skincare products than we would like to admit in order to achieve clear, youthful-looking skin. What really hurts is when we use products that end up destroying our skin in our haste to find a quick fix. Many of these remedies contain ingredients that cause more harm than good, resulting in common skincare errors.

Dr Aparna Sanatham, Dermatologist and Skin Expert, ITC Charmis tells us some substantial mistakes that most of us do not even know we are making with our skincare routine that is harming our skin

Advertisement

Not removing makeup the right way

After a long hectic day, do you also resort to cleansing wipes for removing makeup to avoid hassle, right? However, while cleansing wipes may give you the feeling of clear skin, they do not necessarily remove the makeup completely but only smear the dirt and bacteria further into the pores. It is essential to cleanse your skin with a gentle cleanser (like a facewash) to remove the makeup. A proper skincare routine requires cleansing – to facilitate the removal of dirt, oil, and other unwanted debris.

Not using a serum

Advertisement

Face serum is a great next step after cleansing and before moisturizing. Face serum acts as a secret weapon to the skincare routine for treating specific skin issues – like discoloration, dullness, fine lines, or acne – delivering active ingredients to your skin for a head-turner glow. Designed to nourish, protect, and hydrate your skin – a face serum is water-based, easily absorbed, delivers active ingredients to the skin and doesn’t leave your face oily.

You can always use a serum depending on your skincare requirements.

Advertisement

Anti-acne Serum: If you have acne-prone skin, serum with Salicylic acid works well.

Advertisement

Hydrating Serum: Hydrate your skin with a super hydrating face serum.

Advertisement

Over-exfoliation

Too much of a good thing can pose a problem too. In the quest for clear, smooth and bright skin, many people over-exfoliate by applying chemical-powered scrubs every couple of days (or even more frequently). The truth is, your skin doesn’t replenish itself fast enough to endure constant buffing. Over-exfoliation will eventually lead to dry and flaky skin. Breakouts are another common reaction, especially small, rough, bumpy pimples.

Skipping sunscreen

Applying sunscreen might not be included in your skincare routine if you are not stepping out on a sunny day, but it should be. Even while indoors, sitting in front of a computer screen, your skin can be impacted by blue light, UVA and UVB rays. Throughout the year, even when indoors during the winter, it is important to continue applying SPF, and to not just rely on makeup with SPF-included formula.

Blindly following trends

Nowadays, there are skincare fads all over the internet that everyone is eager to try. You need to be cautious of what goes onto your skin and only use products that suit the skin. Take your time to find out the exact skin type, and use products specifically formulated for your particular skin’s need. Our skin requires a breather, hence, over-using serums, creams, products, and masks will only confuse the skin. Make sure you use minimal ingredients and products that provide maximum benefits. Allow your products some time to work before you switch them.

Dr Sanatham further recommends, “Weather change can be extremely harsh, especially in India, making our skin prone to damage. To keep ourselves and our skin hydrated and protected—and to avoid skincare mistakes — we need an effective skincare regimen, complimented with plenty of water intake. Face serum and sunscreen are two must-haves whether you are staying in or going out."

Even though each skin type requires different ingredients, serum is an excellent addition to any skincare routine because it is packed with active ingredients, lightweight, easy to apply, and hydrating. “These mistakes can also be treated by using active and skin-loving ingredients. Once you have discovered a serum that works for you, stick with it! Remember to drink plenty of water, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, and exercise regularly. And that’s how you will always be prepared," signs off Dr Sanatham.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here