Five Things To Keep In Mind When Deciding To Opt for IVF

Fertility issues affect about 10 to 14 percent of the Indian population and up to 15 percent couples worldwide. The last few decades have seen a huge upsurge in the number of couples facing infertility owing to lifestyle changes, environmental effects and economic and academic aspirations of women leading to a delay in childbearing.

Of the many infertility treatments available today, IVF gives the maximum chance of success (30-50%). simpler treatments like intra-uterine insemination (IUI) and ovulation induction are less intensive with around 10-15% chances of success per cycle.

While the number of couples choosing IVF treatment has dramatically increased, many are still reluctant to go for it for the fear of having an abnormal child. These fears result in precious time being los,t by the time they decide to go for IVF. Therefore, it is time to know the if’s and but’s before you begin your IVF journey. Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, Nurture Clinic explains the five important tips to keep in mind while going in for IVF

Advertisement

Be positive and focus on your goal

Before you begin your journey to parenthood, the couple must discuss the pros and cons and stick to the goal. A positive mind set plays an important role to keep you going until you succeed and conceive a child. Further, always be ready with alternative options to achieve your goal.

Also Read: A Fashion Soirée Hosted By Designer Manish Malhotra In Delhi

Know the process in detail

Advertisement

First things first, have a thorough understanding of what infertility treatment is and what is required from your end as it helps to be prepared beforehand.

Infertility treatment includes procedures such as Insemination (IUI), IVF or ICSI treatment and the type of procedure to be used depends on the fertility assessment of the male and female. IUI is much cheaper alternative but with a 10-15 per cent chance of successful conception.

Advertisement

Lifestyle assessment

Having a healthy weight is the first step towards this journey. It’s important to have a balanced diet and include foods that boost the ability to conceive for both men and women. Adopt healthy lifestyle changes and get physically active to increase your chances of conception.

Select an ethical IVF centre

One must take the time and effort to choose an ethical IVF centre that follows all the said protocols for the procedure and complies with the necessary guidelines. Having qualified doctors and proper infrastructure by your side is the key to success. Choose a proper time and plan your work schedule accordingly.

Advertisement

Trust your healthcare team

Once you decide to go for IVF, it is necessary to trust your doctor and work as a team to make the process a success. Commitment from both the partners is equally important for the treatment to succeed. Moreover, the treatment is expensive and thus you need to plan your finances accordingly.

Dr Bajaj shares some do’s and don’ts

Avoid heavy exercise while maintaining your routine activity as it improves blood circulation and promotes implantation.

Keeping your body and mind active plays a role to decreasing stress and improving outcome. While travel is not contraindicated, however, different people respond differently to physical stress – the key is to listen to your body and act accordingly.

Vitamin D deficiency impacts fertility so get it checked before your IVF cycle.

Try to get your required vitamin intake from natural products like fresh fruits and nuts as excessive intake of vitamin supplements does not help.

Lastly, stay away from smoking and drinking preferably 6 months prior to planning conception. For men, body building supplements, drugs, smoking and alcohol also affect sperm count Also, keep your caffeine intake under control as it may impact your chances of success.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here