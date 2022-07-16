Five Tips To Keep Your Monsoon Acne At Bay

Monsoon is a great relief to people around the country as it gives a break from the extreme heat. However, the humid nature of the season can often have a negative effect on your skin. Monsoon causes the skin to become greasy making it acne prone. But this can be fixed by altering your skin care regimen and using products that are noticeably lighter than those you usually use in summers.

Acne is more prevalent this time of the year as the weather changes. The humidity in the air increases the skin’s tendency to get oily, leading to acne breakouts.

Besides the weather, other things that contribute to your acne during monsoons are your diet, hygiene and pollution.

Here are some of the tips that Dr Sheetu, Associate Professor at School of Pharmacy, shared with Healthshots, to keep acne at bay this season:

Exfoliate your skin gently: Gently exfoliating the skin two times a week results in making your skin look more youthful and vibrant as it removes toxins, clears away dead skin cells, and prevents infections. In addition to this, successfully unclogging the pores with exfoliation also helps in getting rid of whiteheads, blackheads, and other blemishes.

Moderate makeup: Makeup gets washed down when it rains which is why it is not a good idea to wear layers of makeup during this season. However, you can fix this by making a few small adjustments to your typical makeup supplies. Choose lightweight, water-resistant makeup, and don’t forget to remove it with a gentle cleanser before going to bed to prevent pore clogging and acne.

Use a mild face wash: According to Dr Sheetu, “you should cleanse your face more frequently during the monsoon because there is a rise in the humidity which causes dirt, sweat, oil, and leftover make-up debris to clog the pores and give rise to acne, blackheads, and whiteheads."

Do not forget to wear sunscreen: You must always apply sunscreen as it protects your skin from dangerous UVA and UVB rays. It lowers your risk of sunburn, tanning, and early ageing.

Moisturize your skin: As per Dr Sheetu, “Using the right moisturizer will lock the natural hydration and provide nourishment to the skin." People with oily skin are advised to use moisturiser with matte finish.

