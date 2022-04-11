Five Tips to Save Your Kids From Heat Stroke This Summer

This year, the mercury in North India started rising in the month of March itself. With temperatures soaring over 40 degrees in Delhi NCR, the resultant heatwave is dangerous and may cause health problems. The Indian Meteorological Department has even issued an orange alert in the national capital for severe heatwave conditions for the next few days.

School-going children are the most vulnerable to the heatwave. The scorching sun can cause dehydration in children and lead to a heat stroke. Here are some healthy and natural food options for children to stay cool in this blistering heat.

Sattu

Sattu is known as the poor man’s protein and is made from roasted chana. By eating or drinking sattu, the risk of getting a heat stroke is greatly reduced. Children especially love the refreshing taste of the drink made from Sattu.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains over 90 percent water. It is one of the juiciest fruits which helps stay hydrated in the summers. Watermelon is also rich in the amino acid called citrulline. This is an essential amino acid, which is beneficial for our heart and immunity.

Buttermilk

Chaach or buttermilk is made from curd, water and salt. This traditional drink is perfect to stay hydrated. Buttermilk also helps improve digestion.

Lemon Water

Lemon water or lemonade is prepared with fresh lemon juice, water, sugar and salt. Lemons are rich in several essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin B6 and potassium. Shikanji is the famous traditional lemon drink of India.

Mangoes

Mangoes contain over 80 per cent water content and are an ideal food choice during summers. Mango is also known as the ‘King of fruits’ and is loved by people of all age groups. You can give mangoes to your child in the form of mango smoothies as well.

