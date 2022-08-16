Five Ways for Making Your Window a Stylish Design Statement

There isn’t a single reason why you shouldn’t beautify your home with bold accents if it has a large, strategically placed window. It can actually become the centre of attention in your house with the right decorations. From adding a plush sofa in front of your windows and shutters to earthy artefacts and eye-catching colours, a minor makeover of the area can completely change the appearance of your home and make it the main point of interest. Giving your windows a prominent place in your home’s décor won’t be difficult with the help of the below-mentioned tips and tactics. To learn the 5 tips for transforming your window into a chic design statement, scroll down.

A window seat is essential.

Installing a narrow bench window seat will add a touch of glitz to your home while also making it cosier and more comfortable. Your evening cup of tea or chats will be more tranquil and lovely with the addition of this type of seating area outside your window, which will include a variety of points of interest into your space. For an improved appearance, adorn it with chic scatter cushions, potted plants, and rustic décor components.

Darken the shutters.

Adding inward-opening shutters can transform a plain window into one with a chic and vibrant edge. Play with the colours and paint them with a palette that is influenced by the theme of your home to make it more eye-catching. Metallic colours like gold and silver are always a good choice because they give your room an extra dose of glitter.

Bold shades.

Dark and strong tones are making a comeback in home décor after a long reign of pastels, whites, or grey. Bold patterns, geometric shapes, and statement-making hues may tastefully freshen up a plain window. Make the region of your window a captivating focal point by choosing designs with geometric, floral, polka dot, and pinstripes for drama. A turquoise-printed piece can brighten the atmosphere and go well with the room’s colourful design.

Utilize frosted glasses for the win.

Printed frosted glass patterns can give your window a light, sun-kissed feel. Its translucent appearance will look gorgeous and provide you the freedom to modify the appearance whenever you like. This appearance is ideal for people who want a temporary aesthetic and do not want their window panes to alter permanently. You can also choose to gently dress up your bare windows with decals or spray paint. Frosted glasses will provide you a limitless amount of privacy while letting tonnes of sunlight inside.

Lighting fixtures may significantly alter a space.

Without the addition of some excellent lighting fixtures, a great window is left unfinished. Pretty, dazzling hanging tea lights or bulbs, chandeliers, or floor lamps can all significantly alter the mood and setting. For a more refined appearance, hanging lamps can also be dangling from the curtain hanger.

When dressing the windows, it is crucial to consider your overall décor for a neater, more coherent effect. Keep it understated and avoid going overboard so that natural light can bounce inside.

