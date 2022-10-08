Five Ways To Prevent Kidney Failures In Your Dog

Developing kidney problems can have a snowball effect on your furry little friend’s health. Like in humans, kidneys are a vital body organ for dogs as well. The organ’s effective functioning is required to control blood pressure, increase red blood cell production, and help metabolize calcium. Remember, chronic kidney failures cannot be reversed or cured. Hence, early detection can save your pet’s life. If you think your dog is at risk of developing kidney failure, check out these 5 ways that may help to prevent the condition.

Restrict Access to Toxins

Advertisement

Ensure that your furry friend does not have access to household chemicals and cleaners. Dogs can easily chew through plastic bottles. Always keep such hazardous items in cabinets high up. Never include food items like onions, garlic, chives, chocolate, corn, alcohol, and other toxic food in their diet.

Make Them Drink Plenty of Water

Your dog must be given enough water to replenish itself, especially if they have been physically active. In general, dogs should consume 2-ounce water per kg of body weight each day. Unless directed by a physician, never restrict the water intake. In case your dog is drinking less than usual water, it might be a sign that something is wrong with them.

Regular Vet Exams

Regular vet exams might be able to help detect any early signs of kidney failure. This is especially important if you have an older dog or one who is at a higher risk. Besides, just like humans require a regular health checkup, so does your furry friend. Regular health checkups for the animal can be vital in the detection of warning signs that otherwise may get unnoticed.

Check For Hereditary Causes

Advertisement

If this is a congenital condition in your dog, the vet will give you a heads-up. It is best to keep an eye out in case symptoms develop. However, always make sure to never breed dogs that have a hereditary condition of developing kidney problems.

Maintain A Proper Oral Hygiene

If left untreated, periodontal disease in dogs can cause a multitude of health risks. Chronic kidney failure often begins with dental diseases. Never use human toothpaste or baking soda. Both can cause serious digestive issues.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here