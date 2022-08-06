Five Websites Where Indians Can Order Liquor Online 

Covid may not quite be extinct, but the lockdown most certainly is. We are now again free to go around with gay abandon and purchase the items we formerly found difficult to obtain while the stores were all closed. But for many of us, the convenience of home delivery for a variety of previously undeliverable items became second nature; as a result, apps like Dunzo, Swiggy Mart, and Grofers (now BlinkIt) were indispensable for meeting our demands for groceries and other essentials. Sadly, the transportation of alcohol was the one thing that largely disappeared. Despite the lockdown being strengthened by apps like Zomato and Big Basket to make it available in some places, the lifting of lockdown also meant returning to the status quo, and for most apps, delivering alcoholic beverages to your door was not that. A few websites have endured, though, and they can deliver your wine or vodka need without requiring you to leave your house.

1. Living Liquidz | Mumbai

If you’re lucky enough to reside in Maximum City, you can get alcohol delivered right to your door. Despite the ‘z’ in its name, Living Liquidz offers a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, making it one of the most reliable portals for ordering liquor. While Living Liquiz has a number of locations nationwide (and more are opening as we speak), its delivery is presently only available in Mumbai; however, this should change in the near future to become a standard practise wherever it opens the door. RTDs, beer, tequila, whisky, and flavoured liqueurs are all available. Undoubtedly, t he widest array of spirits available for delivery at your door with only a few clicks.

2. WineWell | Mumbai

When it comes to the delivery of liquor, Mumbaikars unquestionably seem to be on better ground. There is a wide variety of products available in this store in Sunder Nagar, Malad West, including new craft gins and agaves in addition to wines and beers. The only drawback is that they temporarily do not offer online delivery, but if you give them a call, they would still take your purchase and deliver it to you. If you’re not within a 5-kilometer radius, phone and ask first because distances and minimum purchase criteria will be taken into account.

3. Theka Service | Delhi

This portal requires a little extra effort, but it is unquestionably an original idea. Theka Service, which is essentially a “OLX for booze," let users to buy and sell spirits. Similar to OLX, you upload images of the bottles you want to sell (new and sealed only), and the buyer arranges for pick-up. Similar to this, you may search the site for bottles that work and have runners pick them up and bring them to you. The website is especially helpful if you’re looking for uncommon or difficult-to-find bottles in India that can be sent to you in good condition.

4. Wine Park | Mumbai

Sometimes all you need is a truly lovely wine, which is frequently far more difficult to locate than a bottle of ordinary gin or even quality whisky. A fantastic bottle of red or rosé that arrives home in time for a dinner party—or, if you prefer, an evening of Netflix and crying into your cat—is exactly what Wine Park is designed to provide. Over 200 different varieties of wine are available for you to choose from. Vermentinos, Cariicantes, Pinotage, Tempranillos, and of course good ol’ Malbecs, proseccos, champagnes, and ports are all available.

5. Online Liquor Store | Bangalore

Even while the city has a rather easy-to-use underground network for delivering alcohol, there is also a pretty reliable legitimate delivery site. With a connection to a delivery app, the Online Liquor Store provides a variety of domestic, foreign, and IMFL bottles right to your door. Basically, you can save some time by contacting a liquor store, placing your order, and having a runner pick it up.

