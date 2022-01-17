Five Winter Vegetables to Give You Radiating Skin

What we eat reflects on our bodies. The more we consume diverse vegetables and fruits, the more our body functions effectively. During winters, our skin becomes dry and stretchy. We spend thousands on beauty treatments and cosmetics as well as plenty of time in parlours. However, nature has the solution through which you can save your money and time. To keep our body and skin hydrated, we need to include vegetables that are rich in water. Hence, reflecting it on our skin. Winter is a season of fresh green leafy vegetables like methi, palak, sarsoand bright red carrots.

Beautician Shahnaz Husain highlight five winter veggies that can give us flawless and radiant skin:

Advertisement

>Spinach

The iron-rich green leafy vegetable is an excellent solution for skincare. In a study published in the International Journal of Cancer, eating a high amount of spinach prevents the development of carcinoma cells in the skin. Spinach also helps in clearing acne and in turn, gives healthy glowing skin.

>Lettuce

The commonly available vegetable is the favourite veggie for those who eat salads. The vegetable is the storehouse of nutrients having Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, folic acid and zinc. From improving blood circulation to preventing grey hair, the leafy vegetable gives radiating skin.

>Carrots

While talking of winters, how can we miss mentioning carrots? Anyone who loves carrots desperately waits for the winter season to have the delicious carrot curry and Gajar ka Halwa. The vitamin A-rich veggie can be used as a face mask for flawless skin. Boil and mash carrots into a soft paste and later, apply on a clean face. Let it sit for some time and rinse it with water. Here, you get the skin of your dreams.

>Cabbage

Advertisement

Cabbage has various minerals which are useful for hydrating and healthy skin. Cabbage water can be used for treating skin. Boil some cabbage in a pan full of water. Strain the water and let it cool for some time. Later, wash your face with cabbage water.

>Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a reliable remedy in removing tan and thus, giving bright skin. We have seen a lot of raw tomato hacks for skincare but have you ever thought of cooked tomatoes? Cooked tomatoes are better than the raw ones. They have lycopene, which helps in reducing loose skin, wrinkles and fine lines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.