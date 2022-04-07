Five Yoga Asanas to Stay Cool During Summers

Yoga is said to have healing properties. Every yoga pose comes with a different set of benefits that not only impacts the body positively but also makes our brain strong. The summers are here and the scorching heat is taking a dig at the health of many. In many states of the country, people are witnessing heatwaves and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. In such harsh conditions, yoga can make you feel cool and help you beat the heat. To make your summers pleasant, try these simple yoga poses.

Anantasana

Start by lying on your side, pressing the ankle to the floor. Now, bend your right hand and support your head with your palm. Now, lift your left leg up in the air and try to hold it straight using your left hand. The asana is said to stretch the hips, legs and pelvic and release the body tension. It has calming effects which help in keeping the body cool in summers.

Tadasana

Tadasana is also known as a mountain pose. It harmonises the body and gives you new energy. To perform this pose, stand straight by keeping your feet close to each other and hands straight down with your palm facing in front. Now, slowly move your arms to the side and take them above your head. Now, do a Namaste pose by stretching your arms straight above your head. Hold the position for a few seconds. Relax and repeat.

Ustrasana

The asana is said to open the heart chakra and regulate the blood flow. The asana is advised to be performed empty stomach. Start by standing on your knees with your back straight. Keep your ankles pressed to the floor. Now bend backwards touching your ankles with your palm. Bend as much as you can by keeping the hands straight and head backwards.

Savasana

Savasana demands the synchronisation of body and mind. It might look simple in performing but is difficult as you need to work on your senses and cut off from the outside world. Lie down on a yoga mat as if you are asleep. Take your arms to the sides a little and press the palms to the floor. Stay in the position for 10 to 15 minutes but the task is not to fall asleep.

Anjaneyasana

Start by bending a dog-style position with the support of your hands. Now take bring your right leg in front with a bended knee and take the other leg at the back completely stretched. Remove your arms from the floor and keep your back straight. Now join your palms and take them above your head and bend back backwards. Keep your chin up. Breath 5 times and then, come back to the relaxing position. The asana opens up the heart and makes you feel cool by regulating blood circulation.

