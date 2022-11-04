Fix Hair Damage With the Ingredients You Already Have at Home

With several chemical treatments and the overuse of styling machines, our hair results in getting weaker. Other factors such as pollution, sun exposure and dirt only add to the woes. Restoring damaged hair can be a daunting task, but it is not impossible. Even though it is not a major health issue, damaged hair certainly can become a cause of concern as it may affect your confidence or self-esteem. Worry not, to help you solve the issues, here’s a list of easy home remedies that you can start with right away.

Moisturise your hair with yoghurt:

Rehydrating dry hair is hard, but we have a solution. Choose plain yoghurt to help repair any harm caused by dryness. Yoghurt’s lactic acid functions as a humectant to slow down the loss of moisture from hair. Applying yoghurt is especially good for frizzy hair because it helps to smooth the hair follicle and retain moisture. You do not need to do any special preparation for this treatment. All you have to do is just apply plain yoghurt to the hair and let it sit for at least 20 minutes. To obtain a mega shine, shampoo, condition and rinse your hair with cold water.

Coconut oil for dry and dull hair:

If you feel the condition of your hair is beyond worse then coconut oil is what you need. Coconut oil is a tried and tested method to improve dull and dry hair. Oiling your hair prior to shampooing can abstain the hair from soaking in excessive water. As a result, this improves dryness and stops the hair from swelling more than required (This can lead to damaging the cuticles over time).

Apply eggs for protein:

The fact that eggs are a good source of protein is well known. It is extremely moisturizing and the amino acids in eggs keep hair healthy, nourished, and even shielded from pollution and sun damage. Use the entire egg, including the white and yolks, to moisturize and strengthen dry hair. Try whisking the egg and then cover your hair with it. Leave on the hair for 20 to 30 minutes and then rinse with warm to cool water prior to taking a head bath. However, do not use this mask often because too much protein can be damaging to the hair.

