Fix Your Clogged Kitchen Sink With These Simple Hacks

Cleaning is a difficult task whether it’s utensils or clothes. But sometimes cleaning the kitchen sink becomes more difficult than cleaning the dishes. While washing dishes, leftover food often gets trapped in the kitchen sink which leads to blockage. If you are facing the same situation? Worry not, with the help of some easy methods, you can clear the block of the kitchen sink. And all that is required to do this are some ingredients which are easily available at home.

1. Baking Soda and Lemon: Baking soda and lemon are found in every house. But few of us know that the mixture of lemon and baking soda is considered one of the best cleansing agents. To make this solution, mix 1-2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in 1 cup of hot water and put it in the sink. Let it stay for a while and clean the sink with fresh water.

2. ENO and Lemon: Lemon and ENO are also helpful in removing the blockage of the sink due to their acidic nature. For this, mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and ENO in a bowl and drop it in the sink. After keeping the solution in the sink for half an hour then rub it with a sponge. This solution is not only useful to clean your sink but you can also use it to wash the dishes every day.

3. Baking Soda and Vinegar: First, pour boiling water down the drain and wait until the water clears. Then take one cup of hot water and one cup of white vinegar in a bowl and mix it well. Then pour the solution down the drain. And keep it for an hour and wait for the mixture to do its magic. If you have time then keep the solution for a long period to get maximum results. Afterwards, use hot water to clean it and keep a watch if the water is draining properly or not.

Try these tricks and they will clean your sink instantly.

