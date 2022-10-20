Flaunting Baby Bump, Masoom Minawala Sets Pregnancy Goals With Her Ramp Walk

Flaunting a baby bump has become part of the celebration of pregnancy and motherhood. Following the trend, famous blogger and influencer, Masoom Minwala was recently seen flaunting her beautiful baby bump in a ramp walk at the FDCI × Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

Minawala, a global influencer with over 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account, has made appearances at Paris Fashion Week, Festival de Cannes, and multiple such events. With a worldwide following, it came as no surprise that the designer duo Gauri & Nainika asked her to walk the ramp for them!

The influencer, never one to shy away from stepping out of her comfort zone, stunned netizens with her recent ramp walk. Masoom was the showstopper for the designer duo and charmed everyone with a stunning deep-plunging neckline gown with a flowy skirt. Her tied hair at the back and subtle nude makeup completed the look.

Of course, the mommy-to-be proudly touted her baby bump, too.

The designers are renowned for their beautiful floral designs. This time around, their Midnight Botanica-themed sustainable clothes collection was further enhanced by delicate rose prints. The duo ensured that their collection, fit diverse body shapes.

Masoom stated that “Gauri & Nainika’s designs have always made me feel empowered, and their collection, ‘Midnight Botanica,’ is a true reflection of my personal style." She also said that “it truly was an evening to celebrate the strength of women."

In 2017, Masoom dazzled everyone by wearing an elegant and gorgeous white lehenga on her wedding day. That is when she first broke the internet. Since then, she has been sharing glimpses of her life, and fans cannot get enough of it.

Minawala earlier made history by being the first Indian content creator to walk the runway at Milan Fashion Week, representing luxurious brands like Dior, Jimmy Choo, Fendi, and Emporio Armani.

