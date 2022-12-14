Floral Print Trends: Tips For Women To Style Like Bollywood Celebs

Prints are for everyone, whether you like florals, checked or glitz and glam. When it comes to curating your wardrobe collection, you can never go wrong with printed outfits. Yes, we are talking about vibrant colours, big prints and exaggerated patterns. And needless to say, our Bollywood divas are the perfect inspirations.

So, even if you are not an admirer of prints, reading this article would just change your mind. Look and learn from Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and other B-town actresses nailing the floral look at several events. There are plenty of options, be it block prints, rosy red floral prints or multi-coloured check prints, polka dots on dresses, ethnic suits and sarees.

Here are some fashion tips one can follow to style like these Bollywood beauties:

Sara Ali Khan In Ethnic Floral Suit

We all have seen Sara’s love affair for ethnic suits. During a promotional event, she wore a dusty color ethnic suit with white hand-painted roses prints on the fabric. She donned the suit with churidar pants and a matching chiffon dupatta. You can also add this anarkali suit to your collection. Finish your look by pairing it with statement studs and a bracelet.

Karisma Kapoor Looks Stunning in Floral Blazer-Pants

For a perfect day vibe, style in the quirky and modern look, just like the 90s queen Karisma Kapoor went for. She opted for a gigantic multi-hued floral print western suit structured with shoulder pads and quarter-length blazer sleeves. For this retro look, Karisma paired her suit with pointed blue heels and added some gold statement accessories like earrings and rings.

Katrina Kaif And Ananya Panday’s Beach Looks

Ananya Panday is known to stun everyone with her bold attire. While Katrina looks gorgeous in all outfit types. For the beach vacay look, try wearing a cute floral set of crop top and skirt just like Ananya does or you can also go for a lavender color floral print dress, that Katrina is wearing.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Long Floral Dress

Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a heavy embroidered floral dress. She paired this long flowy dress with a dazzling pair of big earrings, which is a perfect festive look one can opt for.

Kriti Sanon and Dia Mirza’s Saree Look

No doubt, sarees look perfect for all occasions and parties. Dia Mirza looks adorable and lovely in her pink floral organza saree. While Kriti looks sizzling hot in stylish floral ruffled saree. Style these light fabric sarees for your lunch or dinner dates.

