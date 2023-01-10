Folate-rich Foods Good For Safe Pregnancy? What Experts Have To Say

A balanced diet is essential to living a healthy life. But it’s much more crucial when you are pregnant. Healthy eating during pregnancy will support the growth and development of your foetus. The best way to ensure that you receive all the vitamins and minerals you need is to consume whole meals. When you are pregnant, you also need to take a folic acid supplement.

Like other B vitamins, folate is crucial for protein metabolism and aids in DNA synthesis. The creation of healthy red blood cells also depends on it. For adults and teenagers, 400 mcg of folate per day is advised. Women, who are pregnant or nursing, require at least 600 mcg per day, while males need 500 mcg. A deficit may result from consuming insufficient folate. Megaloblastic anaemia, which can be caused by a vitamin deficiency, can cause symptoms like:

Fatigue

Advertisement

Problems in focusing

Heart flutters

Alterations to your skin, nails and hair

Preventing neural tube disorders, such as anencephaly and spina bifida, requires adequate nutrition before and during the early stages of pregnancy. The Centre for Disease Control advises that all women consume 400 mcg of folate per day at the very least. There isn’t enough data to conclusively state that getting adequate folate may also aid to avoid autism spectrum disorder, despite some studies’ suggestions to the contrary.

Both folate and vitamin B12 are crucial for the process that turns the amino acid homocysteine in your blood into methionine, one of the fundamental components of new proteins. Without sufficient folate, the process becomes ineffective, which raises blood levels of homocysteine and raises the risk of heart disease.

Low folate levels and high homocysteine levels are also linked to a higher risk of developing cancer. Consuming excessive doses of the vitamin after receiving a cancer diagnosis may hasten the disease’s course, so cancer patients should exercise caution while using folic acid supplements.

The risk of depression might rise if folate levels are too low. Antidepressants may not work as effectively on those with depression and low folate levels, as they do on others with appropriate quantities of the vitamin in their blood. According to some research, taking folic acid supplements or increasing your intake of folate may help an antidepressant work more effectively.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here