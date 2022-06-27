Follow the Healthy Eating Patterns of Koreans to Attain High Fitness Levels

In recent years, Korean pop culture has grown in popularity in India. Korean shows and music are often trending on social media. Netizens all over the world are awestruck by Korean culture, history and tradition. In fact, many people have wondered how Korean people are always fit and healthy. Diet plays an important part. In fact, the traditional Korean diet is largely untouched by unhealthy eating patterns. This explains how Koreans stay in shape without any hassle.

Well-balanced diet

Koreans follow a well-balanced diet. Taking a well-balanced diet has now become part of their daily lives. If you also want to attain high fitness levels, you can start by adopting these simple diet habits. Add lots of veggies to your meals

The Korean diet contains lots of vegetables like radish, Bok choy, bamboo and other root vegetables. Additionally, the food is prepared using minimal fats and primarily through boiling, blanching, roasting, seasoning and pickling. Include fermented foods

A fermented vegetable dish, Kimchi, is served at every Korean meal. Kimchi is made by fermenting vegetables with probiotic lactic acid bacteria and therefore it offers various health benefits. This dish is prepared with fermented vegetables like cabbage, radishes, and green onions. Seafood

Seafood is a great source of protein, which doesn’t contain any unhealthy fats. Certain fishes like salmon, tuna and sardines are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids which are great for the health. A typical Korean meal would include a bowl of brown rice with steamed vegetables and broiled fish. Limit processed and sugary foods

One important thing to note is that for Koreans, sweets aren’t an essential part of their meal. Koreans consume processed fast foods in very limited quantities. They also avoid sugary foods and drinks which is the main reason behind obesity in many countries.

