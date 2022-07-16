Follow These 5 Simple Tips to Boost Your Good Cholesterol

Whenever we talk about cholesterol, the first thing that comes to our mind is the bad cholesterol which takes a toll on our health. However, cholesterol is not only bad; our body also has good cholesterol which helps in keeping us strong and healthy. Good cholesterol is known as High-Density Lipoprotein i.e. HDL. It makes our heart strong and prevents various heart diseases. It is said that good cholesterol helps build healthy cells. A person must have the right amount of good cholesterol and manage bad cholesterol to live a healthy life. In men, HDL should be more than 40 while in women it should be more than 50. Let’s take a look at the ways you can increase good cholesterol in the body and reduce bad cholesterol.

Stay Active

It is highly important to stay active. The more your body is active, the better it will be for your overall health. Try to dedicate at least 30 minutes to exercising every day. If you can’t go to the gym, then do walking, jogging, yoga, cycling and other minor exercises to stay active and fit.

Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity plays a huge role in increasing bad cholesterol and reducing HDL. Eat a balanced diet and try to control your weight. Exercise daily to maintain a healthy weight.

Eat healthy fat

Being healthy and fit doesn’t mean you should completely reduce fats. Include healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acid-rich food such as fish, walnuts and broccoli in your diet to increase HDL levels.

Say no to alcohol

Consuming alcohol in limit doesn’t harm you but drinking regularly and in large quantities negatively affects your body. If you want to keep a check on your cholesterol, then you should cut down on alcohol.

No smoking

Just like alcohol, smoking is also injurious to health. Smoking increases bad cholesterol rapidly, which can cause various problems like heart diseases and hypertension.

