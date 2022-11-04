Follow These Easy Steps To Make Puffed Rice At Home In Minutes

Puffed Rice or Murmura is a highly popular go-to Indian snack. It is eaten in many forms across the country. Be it in Bhel Puri or Chivda, puffed rice easily blends in a lot of recipes. It is also easy to make, and people of all ages love to snack on it. In addition to that, it is beneficial for one’s health.

One can eat it anytime, either for breakfast or as a snack with tea in the evening. However, nowadays, urea, a chemical compound, is used in making puffed rice, which is extremely harmful to the stomach and our overall health. So, you can make it at home in minutes instead of buying it from the market. Read on to find out some easy steps to make crispy puffed rice at home.

Ingredients:

1. Usna Rice - 2 cups

2. Salt - 4 cups

3. Water - 2 tsp

4. Turmeric - 2 pinches

Process:

1. First, take a big bowl and put rice, water, and half a teaspoon of salt in it. Mix them well and keep them aside.

2. Ensure that rice and salt are added in equal quantities and stick to each other well. Then, leave it for 1 hour.

3. Now, put a big pan on the gas and add rice to it when it gets hot.

4. When the rice starts turning golden, fry it. But, keep in mind that the rice should not break while roasting.

5. Add 4 cups of salt to another pan and put the rice in it when the salt becomes hot.

6. Now, lower the flame and fry the rice well after adding salt.

7. After 10 minutes, you will see that the rice will start splitting. Once done, your crispy puffed rice is ready to be relished.

