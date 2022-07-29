Follow These Easy Tips To Clean Comb

Everyone uses a comb to set their hair on point. However, after using it for a few days, due to dust in the hair or hair care residue it becomes dirty. At the same time, removing dirt from the comb becomes a very difficult task. In such a situation, with the help of some tricks, you can clean the comb easily.

Of course, it is not possible for anyone to clean the comb every day. In such a situation, using a dirty comb not only makes your hair dull but you can also become a victim of many hair problems like scalp infection, hair fall and dandruff.

So, let us tell you about some easy ways to clean the comb.

1. Use baking soda: To clean the comb in minutes, mix 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 2 teaspoons of detergent powder in warm water. Now keep the combs in the solution and leave it. Then after 10 minutes, rub it with a toothbrush, all the dirt on the comb will be removed and the comb will start shining like a new one. Now wash the comb with clean water and dry it.

2. Clean with shampoo: You can also take the help of shampoo to clean the comb. Yes, the shampoo that cleans the hair is also very useful for the comb. Dissolve the shampoo in some water and soak the comb in it. After one hour the comb can be cleaned easily by rubbing it with a brush.

3. Use Vinegar: Vinegar is another alternative to clean your hair combs. Take a half cup of vinegar along with a half cup of warm water and mix it. Vinegar acts as a natural disinfectant and will help to free the comb from dust, dirt and germs. Soak your hair combs in the mixture and allow the dirt and hair product build-up to loosen. After soaking, rinse with warm water, and then dry the comb with the help of a towel.

Some people take the help of a needle or pin to clean the dirt of the comb. Of course, you can remove the dirt from the comb, but this does not remove the oily layer in the comb and the dirt again sticks on to the comb. Therefore, once a week, clean the comb thoroughly with shampoo or detergent.

