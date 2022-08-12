Follow These Simple Steps To Create Amazing Black Smokey Eyes For Your Next Party

No matter how skilful you are at makeup, creating a perfect smokey eye can be a hustle every time. As one needs to be careful with the right amount of eye shadow. Using too little will not create the exact effect, and using too much will lead to panda eyes.

But smokey eye makeup is one of the most stylish and go-to looks that can match any of your outfits. It also makes you look beautiful and it is very easy and simple to create this look. Let us tell you today some easy steps to create a complete black smokey eye makeup.

Step1: To create a perfect smokey eye, the first thing you need is to prepare a good base. For this, you need a concealer that exactly matches your skin tone. Then apply it all over your eyelids and blend it nicely with a brush or your fingertips. Now take a translucent loose powder to set the concealer.

Step 2: Now take your colourful eyeshadow palette. First, apply a nude or soft colour above your crease area. This will help to blend the further colours easily and will give a soft transition to your eyes. Next, take a dark brown colour and apply it to your upper lash line and blend well with a pointed blending brush. Use the darkest brown colour and apply it further on the upper lash line. Then smudge it with the help of a smudge brush.

Step 3: Now to add depth to your eyes, line your upper lash to the centre of your iris using a brown kajal. Then take a smudge brush again to gently smoke out the kohl.

Step 4: To make the eye look sharper and cleaner, apply some highlighter to the inner corner of your eyes to make it pop.

Step 5: Now to smoke out the lower eye line, use the previous brown kajal and the darkest brown shade once again. But remember to apply them to the half lower lash line. Now smudge lightly to the entire lower lash line. Now your glamorous black smoky eyes are ready. And you can finish it off with a good coat of mascara.

