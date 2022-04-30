Follow These Simple Steps to keep your Kids Protected Against Covid-19 Pandemic

The threat of another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is once again looming in the country with the increasing number of cases. Over 3600 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours as on April 29 in the country. National Capital Delhi has also seen a surge in new Covid-19 cases. After widespread vaccination most of the adults are now protected to a large extent against the Coronavirus, however, children are still at risk.

It is important to pay attention to keep the children protected against infections. Here are a few tips and precautionary steps that you can follow to protect your children amid this Covid-19 pandemic.

· If your child is under the age of 12 do not allow him or her to leave the house without wearing a mask. Also, buy only the best quality masks for better protection of children.

· Advise them to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines before going out. Especially while going to the school, ask your children to maintain social distancing and to use hand sanitizer.

· To protect them from Coronavirus, consulting a doctor is very important for their health and full body checkup. This will help your children not only to keep safe from Covid-19 infections, but it will also detect any infections at the very beginning.

· Of course, the vaccine for children under the age of 12 has not yet arrived. However, vaccines to boost children’s immunity are available in many hospitals. They must get all the vaccines for their age, which will increase their immunity to fight against Coronavirus.

· To increase immunity in their body, do not forget to include fruits and vegetables in their diet, which are rich in vitamins and minerals. Also, include food items containing vitamin C and iron to their daily meals.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

