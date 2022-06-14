Follow These Steps To Motivate Your Child To Engage In Outdoor Games

With the world moving towards the digital space with each passing day, indoor confinement is slowly becoming the new norm. Even before the pandemic had come into being, the age-old norms of children getting engaged in outdoor games and physical activities were already in decline. Video games, in a way, give children their daily dose of entertainment. However, participating in outdoor sports is crucial for the overall physical development of a child.

Better physical health and better social skills automatically follow when your child is engaged in outdoor sports and extracurricular activities. However, if you are having a tough time getting your child to get off their mobile phones and laptops to go outside, here are some tips you can try.

Advertisement

Make them join an outdoor group or club

Keeping the child’s likes and dislikes in mind, put them in an environment with games that they will enjoy. Get them enrolled in a tennis club or a swimming coaching centre or any other activity. These clubs have a fun approach to training children and they will automatically generate interest in sports.

Facilitate friendship with other children

If your child is an introvert, help him gain new friends by participating yourself. Take your child to the children’s park, talk to other children, introduce them to your kids and also strike up a friendship with other parents if you can.

Play along

Sometimes a child might be willing to play outside but has no friends to play with. You can take on the role of a playing partner and play with your child so that your child does not have to stay at home due to a lack of friends.

Buy sports kits

Advertisement

You can get your child a sports kit like a cricket kit or a badminton racket and they will surely want to go out to show their new kits to their friends and play with them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.